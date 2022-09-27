Bigg Boss 16: Here’s The Updated List of Confirmed Contestants

People's favourite Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is popularly known as Choti Sarrdarni, has been roped in to be one of the inmates of the Bigg Boss House. In her promo video, Nimrit was introduced with encouraging lines as she spoke to Bigg Boss. Her promo lines followed, "Hindustan ki chhoti bahu hone ke saath saath, main ek lawyer bhi hoon. Iss combination ke saath main kaise haar sakti hu Bigg Boss? ( Aside from being the younger daughter-in-law of Hindustan, I am also a lawyer. With this combination, how can I lose Bigg Boss?) "

Nimrit has also been a Femina Miss India 2018 runner-up.