Bigg Boss 16: Here’s When Archana Gautam Will Re-Enter Salman Khan’s Show

Archana Gautam has been kicked out of Bigg Boss 16 and her sudden eviction has emerged as a hot topic of discussion among the audience. For the uninitiated, Archana was kicked out of the house after she broke a major rule of BB house. She got violent during her argument with Shiv Thakare wherein the latter got bruised on the neck. Although Archana was ousted from the Bigg Boss house over contestants' demand, the social media has been abuzz demanding her return. In fact, the netizens have even called Archana the entertainer of the season and claimed that she has been giving interesting content.

And now, there are reports that Archana will be re-entering the house. The news has certainly sent down a wave of happiness among the audience who have tagged her as the true entertainer of Bigg Boss 16. Needless to say, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates about Archana's return to the show. But the wait is over, as we have an interesting update for you. Archana Gautam will re-enter the house during the weekend. It is reported that she will be seen on the stage during the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan and will re-enter the house. Well, her return will definitely spice up the game in the BB house. Reportedly, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will also make an appearance on the show for promoting Bhediya during the Weekend. Besides, Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani are expected to promote Splitsvilla X4 on Bigg Boss 16.

Meanwhile, there are speculations about who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 this week. For the uninitiated, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Choudhary and Gori Nagori have been nominated for eviction. While Priyanka has been quite active in the house, Gori and Sumbul have been a little active in the house of late which puts them in the danger zone. In fact, there are reports about double elimination as well. It will be interesting to see who will walk out of the house after Sreejita De and Manya Singh.