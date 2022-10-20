Bigg Boss 16: Is Archana Gautam Dating Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Ranveer Singh Malik? Here’s The Truth
Bigg Boss 16 contestants have been making the headlines not just for their game in the house. Each one of them is trying to put their best game forward and secure a place in the house. Amid this, Archana Gautam has emerged as one of the most talked about contestants of the popular reality show. She is often seen grabbing the eyeballs with her continuous tiffs in the house. Besides, Archana has also been making headlines of late as there are reports about her dating actor Ranveer Singh Malik.
For the uninitiated, Ranveer Singh Malik is known for his stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Shabir Ahluwalia's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. And as the reports of their rumoured affair has been grabbing attention, the actor has finally put the speculations to rest. Talking to Times of India, Ranveer stated, "Rumours about me and Archana dating are not true. We share a great friendship... She is single and I am very much single as well. But yes we share a beautiful bond with each other... And we know each other's family too". He was also seen rooting for Archana and appreciated her for taking a stand in the BB house.
Meanwhile, Archana Gautam was recently seen locking horns with MC Stan during the ration task on Bigg Boss 16. The two got into a war of words wherein MC Stan stated that Archana looked like Shinchan while the latter responded by saying, "maarte maarte mor bana dungi". Following the tiff, the rapper had a breakdown.
