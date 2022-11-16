Bigg Boss 16: Is THIS Ex-Contestant Going To Be The First Wild Card?! Find Details Here

The eighth week of the hit reality show Bigg Boss 16 is in the mid-way to come to a close. Usually, it is around this time that new faces start appearing to add more spice to the already volatile and masaledar content. Many celebrities were rumored to be considered for the wild card entry. Speculations went from Abdu Rozik's music rival Hasbulla Magomedov to Gori Nagori's boyfriend Sunny Chaudhary. Some even thought that Sreejita De or Manya Singh would return as wild cards. However, as per reports, the first wild card of the season is going to be none other than the ex-contestant of Bigg Boss OTT, Ridhima Pandit.

As per Telly Chakkar, Ridhima Pandit, who was a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT season 1, will be gracing the show's 16th season as its first wild card contestant this Saturday. Though the news came from a source near the development, an official confirmation is yet to be achieved.

Th+e theme of Bigg Boss OTT was #StayConnected. When Ridhima entered the show, she was paired up with Yeh Dil Aashiqana actor Karan Nath. All though she showed potential in the show, she was evicted with her connection Karan in the second week. At one point in time, Ridhima faced a mental breakdown during an argument with fellow contestant Pratik Sehjpal.

As per the promos of today's episode, Archana Gautam is in the mood to rebel against the current King of the house Sajid Khan. An angry Sajid then ousted her from the Kitchen. All the housemates backed the King and tell Archana that she will have to obey Sajid, but the latter refused.

Later, we see Bigg Boss scolding Sajid for using chits to assign house duties to contestants. As a result, one of his favorites, the Shahi Cook, Sumbul Touqeer is demoted to being a commonfolk who will reside in the room of 4 and 6. At one point, Bigg Boss will assemble everyone in the garden area and berate them for their negligence in following the rules. As punishment, Bigg Boss makes an announcement which is the first in the history of the show. All the housemates then discuss the matter and apologize to them.

What is the announcement? Do you think Ridhima Pandit will be an interesting addition to the show? Comment below to tell us your views.