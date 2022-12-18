Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Punjabi Shares Her Views On Tina Datta & Shalin Bhanot’s Bond; Calls It Disrespectful
Bigg Boss 16 has been a show wherein the bonds between the contestants have been changing every now and then. In fact, each task tends to change the equations in the house and creates new rivalries. Amid this, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's bond has always been the talk of the town. The two were often seen making headlines with their mushy equations on the show. While Shalin has been quite outspoken about having a liking for Tina, the latter has always termed themselves as 'good friends'. Amid this, Tina's recent return to Bigg Boss house has changed her equation with Shalin entirely as the duo has been at loggerheads ever since.
In fact, the recent episode saw the duo was seen locking horns once again and this time it got worse as they were seen lashing out at each other. This isn't all. Tina also claimed that Shalin charged towards her and apparently aimed to hit her. Although the latter denied the allegations, the two were seen having an ugly argument about it. As Shalin and Tina's bond continues to confuse the audience, former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi has shared her views on their friendship. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Kamya wrote, "Tina Shaleen's love/friendship/relationship jo bhi hai bahot hi disrespectful hai, shaleen clearly said main baahar jaakar tina ko call tak nahi karunga n tina very well know about this, so for her baat yahin pe khatam ho jaani chahiye thi... right?"
Meanwhile, the popular reality show witnessed a massive twist as Abdu Rozik walked out of the Bigg Boss house. It was reported that Abdu had left the house as a life changing opportunity came his way. To note, Abdu has left the house for a couple of days and is expected to return to the BB house soon. While the contestants were happy with Abdu's achievement, his exit left everyone heartbroken. In fact, Sajid Khan was also seen shedding tears as he missed Abdu post his exit.
