Kanwalpreet Singh, who has appeared in shows such as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah And Rabb Se Sona Ishq, is an avid viewer of Bigg Boss 16. The actor recently shared his views regarding Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's game and labeled her as someone who is moving ahead with the help of 'groupism.'
BB16: Kanwalpreet Calls Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia The Weakest Contestant, Says She Should Have Been Evicted By Now
It must be noted that Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit and a few other members have been regularly called out for playing in a group and maintaining their dominance in the house. Kanwalpreet echoed similar sentiment whilst sharing his opinion about Nimrit.
He was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Nimrit is the weakest contestant in the house and she should have been eliminated by now. She hasn't even shown who the real Nimrit is. She is just a part of a group in the house and hasn't made a place for herself. Till now, I haven't seen her playing on her own. My question is, if she claims to have such a strong personality, then why doesn't she play individually? I feel that she is in the house because she is a part of the so-called 'mandli' of the house."
Singh went on to add, "Nimrit is behaving like that 'person' of the village who just sits to do 'chugli' of others. Apart from b*tching of others, she doesn't do anything. Often she is seen getting emotional, but Nimrit needs to understand that she can't take support of her health issues for her lack of personality. She is like a 'fuski bomb’."
In the meantime, Nimrit has also been in the news for her struggle with her mental health on the show. The actress, who has been quite vocal about her issues, recently slammed Shalin for being insensitive toward her battle with depression. For the unversed, it must be noted that the Chhoti Sardarni fame actress has also said in the past that she is not completely out of it yet.
Whilst speaking with Shiv and MC Stan, Kaur said, “I had depression and anxiety for a year and it's not like I have fully recovered. I have been on medication for a year or so, and 4-5 months before coming here. I had stopped my medication on my own. So it gets difficult.”
