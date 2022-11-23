Bigg Boss 16: Kashmera Shah EXPOSES Shalin Bhanot & Tina Datta's Fake Relationship; WATCH

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, who are currently seen in Bigg Boss 16, have been all over the headlines for their sizzling chemistry on the popular reality show. To note, Tina and Shalin have emerged as two of the strongest contestants on the show and are grabbing eyeballs for their game plan in the house. Besides, the duo is also rumoured to have found love in each other and are often seen painting the town red with their mushy romance. However, the housemates and the audience are of the opinion that Shalin and Tina are faking their relationship for the game.

As Shalin and Tina's equation has left everyone brimming with an opinion, former BB contestant Kashmera Shah has exposed their 'fake relationship'. This happened after Kashmera shared a video clip from the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15 wherein Shalin and Tina were seen hugging each other. In the video, soon after sharing a romantic moment in the house, Tina was found looking into the camera which dropped hints about the duo faking their relationship. Highlighting the same, Kashmera Shah wrote, "Did #ShalinBhanot and #TinaDutta just hug and look at the camera to see whether they were being captured? No wonder people think you guys are faking it".

Take a look at Kashmera Shah's tweet exposing Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta:

Meanwhile, Tina and Shalin's equation with Sumbul Touqeer Khan has also been making heads turn as the latter has drifted herself apart from the group. This happened after Tina called out Sumbul for obsessing over Shalin following she was also schooled by host Salman Khan. Later, the Imlie actress' father also asked her to stay away from Shalin and Tina during a call on the show. In fact, Sumbul's father also asked her to put Shalin and Tina in their places on the national television and beware of their dirty games.

However, Shalin and Tina's respective parents had lashed out Sumbul's father for abusing them on the show. Shalin's father stated, "Is this the way people speak on national television? Making unjustified offensive comments on National Television, against other participants is very very cheap! And it's more shocking that these comments and abuses were not edited out and rather shown. Sumbul is an adult, either you shouldn't have sent her on the show, and if you have, then no outside guidance should be allowed as per the format. This is unacceptable".