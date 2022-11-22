BB16: Kushal Takes A Dig At Sumbul Touqeer’s Dad As He Calls Her To Warn Against Tina-Shalin: ‘BB Is A Joke’
Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting with every passing day and the changing equations in the house. Recently, we saw how Sumbul Touqeer Khan's friendship with Shalin Bhanot went for a toss after she was criticised for obsessing over him. Even Tina Datta was seen gossipping about her. As Sumbul's father made sure to stand by his daughter and called her on the show, his sharp words against Tina didn't go down well with Kushal Tandon who took a jibe at him in a series of tweets.
Sumbul Touqeer's Father Warns Her Against Tina-Shalin
During the telephonic conversation with Sumbul, her father asked her to be careful with Tina and Shalin and claimed that the duo was using the Imlie actress. He also used some sharp words against Tina for allegedly assassinating Sumbul's character and asked the Imlie actress to show the duo their place.
Kushal Tandon Questions Special Treatment For Sumbul
The incident didn't please Kushal who questioned the special treatment being given to Sumbul. He wrote, 'Why sumbul is only contestant who's dad was allowed to come on stage to talk about how she is goin ..... how she is the only contestant who's dad gives her a cal and can talk over phone'.
Kushal Takes A Jibe At Sumbul's Father
Furthermore, the former Bigg Boss contestant also took a jibe at Sumbul's father for abusing Tina on national television. 'And how dare her dad is allowed to have a phone call now ... and how can he speak Ill of other contestants ... vo bhi kiski ki Beti hain his dad is saying tina is Kamini... stay out of her wow,' Kushal tweeted.
Bigg Boss Is A Joke: Kushal Tandon
This isn't all. Kushal even called Bigg Boss a joke and claimed that something is definitely fishy behind this special treatment. 'And best part all is getting on air , and showing to public. what are they projecting? bhai dal main kuch kallaaa nahi , puri dall heee kaliiii hain , hahhaaa big boos mahan hain,' he concluded.
Sumbul Parts Ways With Shalin
Meanwhile, after talking to her father, Sumbul will be seen maintaining distance from both Tina and Shalin. In fact, in the upcoming episode, she will also be seen lashing out at Shalin for using her and not standing by her side. Later, Sumbul calls off her friendship with Shalin.
