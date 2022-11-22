BB16: Kushal Takes A Dig At Sumbul Touqeer’s Dad As He Calls Her To Warn Against Tina-Shalin: ‘BB Is A Joke’

Sumbul Touqeer's Father Warns Her Against Tina-Shalin

During the telephonic conversation with Sumbul, her father asked her to be careful with Tina and Shalin and claimed that the duo was using the Imlie actress. He also used some sharp words against Tina for allegedly assassinating Sumbul's character and asked the Imlie actress to show the duo their place.

Kushal Tandon Questions Special Treatment For Sumbul

The incident didn't please Kushal who questioned the special treatment being given to Sumbul. He wrote, 'Why sumbul is only contestant who's dad was allowed to come on stage to talk about how she is goin ..... how she is the only contestant who's dad gives her a cal and can talk over phone'.

Advertisement

Kushal Takes A Jibe At Sumbul's Father

Furthermore, the former Bigg Boss contestant also took a jibe at Sumbul's father for abusing Tina on national television. 'And how dare her dad is allowed to have a phone call now ... and how can he speak Ill of other contestants ... vo bhi kiski ki Beti hain his dad is saying tina is Kamini... stay out of her wow,' Kushal tweeted.

Bigg Boss Is A Joke: Kushal Tandon

This isn't all. Kushal even called Bigg Boss a joke and claimed that something is definitely fishy behind this special treatment. 'And best part all is getting on air , and showing to public. what are they projecting? bhai dal main kuch kallaaa nahi , puri dall heee kaliiii hain , hahhaaa big boos mahan hain,' he concluded.

Sumbul Parts Ways With Shalin

Meanwhile, after talking to her father, Sumbul will be seen maintaining distance from both Tina and Shalin. In fact, in the upcoming episode, she will also be seen lashing out at Shalin for using her and not standing by her side. Later, Sumbul calls off her friendship with Shalin.