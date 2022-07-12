Bigg Boss 16 Likely To Start In Next Two Months; Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Postponed To Next Year: Report

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows in the history of Indian television. The last season i.e. Bigg Boss 15 was won by Tejasswi Prakash and it was hosted by Salman Khan. The Bollywood superstar will be hosting the next season as well. A few weeks ago, reports were stating that the makers are planning to start Bigg Boss OTT season 2 before Bigg Boss 16.

However, the latest update published in ETimes TV will leave everyone surprised. According to the portal, the makers have started working on Bigg Boss 16. The show is in the pre-production stage and the construction of the house will begin by next week.

Bigg Boss 16 house is likely to be fully constructed by mid-September and after that, the technical tests will begin. If reports are to be believed, BB 16 is expected to start by the end of September or October first week. Notably, the source also informed the portal that there will be no Bigg Boss OTT this year.

The source revealed that Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been pushed to next year, and it will be launched by March or April of 2023 after the end of Bigg Boss 15. Let us tell you, the above information is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT's first season, the Karan Johar-hosted show was won by Divya Agarwal. For the unversed, many Bigg Boss OTT contestants such as Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat had got a chance to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house as contestants.

After this news, fans can't wait to watch Bigg Boss 16 on small screen. Stay tuned to get more updates!