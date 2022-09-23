The biggest reality show on Indian television, Bigg Boss is all set to return to our small screens with its 16th season very soon. The controversial series features many popular celebs participating every year, among which, the strongest and smartest contestant emerges as the winner. The ardent fans of the Salman Khan-hosted show have been waiting with bated breaths for the new season of Bigg Boss.

Now, ahead of its premiere, the makers of Bigg Boss 16 have decided to create more excitement amongst the viewers by dropping a brand new promo of the show featuring host Salman Khan. In the video, we see the actor saying, "50 50 kos dur jab bacha rat ko royega, tab maa khahegi beta sojaa varna Bigg Boss aajayega. Bigg Boss 16 game badlega kyuki Bigg Boss khud khelega".

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Colors TV with the following caption: “Ab Gabbar bhi lagega pyaara, jab Bigg Boss khud aayenge bajaane contestants ki baara. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16, 1st October se, raat 9.30 baje, sirf Colors par!". Take a look at the video here

Meanwhile, according to various media reports, the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16 is none other than actor Shalin Bhanot. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Shalin was approached even in the past for earlier seasons, but he couldn't take it up then because of some other commitments. However, he has agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss 16, now and is excited about being a part of the show."

It must be noted that the makers haven’t revealed the final list of contestants yet. The grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16 is all set to air on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 pm on Colors TV.