Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Here’s When The Family Members Of Contestants Will Enter The BB House

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan's controversial reality show premiered on Colors TV in October this year and has received an amazing response from viewers since the beginning.

As the show has been performing really well on the TRP charts, makers recently extended it by four weeks. While the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss was originally slated to end in January, its grand finale is now going to take place on February 12.

As per the latest buzz, Bigg Boss 16 makers are finally planning for the family week. Yes, you read that right! As per the ongoing buzz, contestants will be seen reuniting with their families on the show in the next week.

FAMILY WEEK IN BIGG BOSS 16

According to The Khabri, the Twitter handle which shares all the updates related to Bigg Boss 16, the makers have invited family members to enter the show the during New Year celebration.

The tweet read, "Exclusive #BiggBoss16 Family members of #BiggBoss16 contestants have been invited to enter the house for NEW YEAR"

