‘Nothing Happens By Chance’ Ankit’s Eviction Was Smartly Planned By Bigg Boss 16 Team? Ex Contestant Hints So

Bigg Boss 10’s Gaurav Chopraa Mocks Bigg Boss

Well, we are talking about TV star Gaurav Chopraa who participated in Bigg Boss 10 and won several hearts. Taking to social media, he shared his opinion about Ankit Gupta's eviction from Bigg Boss 16 and stated that 'nothing happens by chance' in the controversial reality show.

Gaurav On Bigg Boss Taunting Ankit Gupta

Gaurav Chopraa tweeted, 'So this is how it's done. The whole week #biggboss himself hammers to the extent of addressing #AnkitaGupta as #aalsiAnkit. To plant that strongly in everyone's mind. Then #priyanka is told in strong words to make MORE FRIENDS. Then contestants are asked in a way that rules out the wildcards.'

Gaurav Reveals How Contestants Got Played By Bigg Boss

In another tweet, he added, 'This is how the contestants are played. And the audience is manipulated. It's not a coincidence that others were pointing out this very week that Priyanka has an unfair advantage in having Ankit by her side. And that she was asked to save him w/the buzzer choice.'

Ankit Gupta’s Eviction Was Smartly Planned?

Hinting at the makers' smart planning to remove Ankit, he concluded, 'Nothing happens by chance in the show. The praise, criticism, choice of words.. Everything adds up.' Do you agree with Gaurav? Share your views in the comments section below.

Bigg Boss 16 Nominated Contestants This Week

After Ankit Gupta's eviction, Bigg Boss opened the voting lines for this week's nominated contestants - Vikkas Manaktala, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Soundarya Sharma. Now, it'll be interesting who among them will say goodbye to the show.