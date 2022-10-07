Ever since Sajid Khan entered the Bigg Boss house, social media has been in an uproar. While some netizens feel that he should be allowed a second chance to show his personality, a majority of them are against him and feel that he should be thrown out of the house with immediate effect. Not only common people but even celebrities like Sona Mohapatra and Urfi Javed slammed the show for allowing the #MeToo accused director to participate. Actress Mandana Karimi took it up a notch and has decided to quit Bollywood completely.
Bigg Boss 16: Mandana Karimi Quits Bollywood In Protest For Sajid Khan’s Entry In The Bigg Boss House
At the time when the sexual assault allegation on Sajid Khan was surfacing, Mandana came out to share her experience. She said that Sajid met her during the filming of Hamshakals and asked her to remove her clothes. He promised her a role in the film if he 'likes what he sees.' Other actresses like Saloni Gaur and Aahana Kumra also shared similar experiences with the director.
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mandana reacted to Sajid's entry into Bigg Boss by saying that she isn't surprised that he is back in the spotlight. She claimed that people are more into their benefit than thinking about how it will affect the people and that is why the #MeToo movement isn't reaching anywhere in the country.
Karimi then added, "It makes me feel sad and is also the reason I haven't worked for the last seven months. I'm not working anymore and didn't go to any auditions. I don't wish to be involved with an industry where there is no respect for women."
Following her statement, Netizen's hate for Sajid grew exponentially, and are actively demanding Bigg Boss makes to remove him from the show. Some even went as far as declaring that they wouldn't watch the show unless Sajid is removed.
Do you think Sajid Khan should be given a chance to redeem himself? Let us know in the comments.
- Mandana Karimi On Being Trolled For Twerking In Burqa; Says ‘Damn People Are Crazy’
- Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi On Kissing Saisha Shinde; Says ‘I Felt Really Sweet And Soft’
- Mandana Karimi Reacts To Reports Naming Anurag Kashyap As Director Who Cheated On Her
- Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi Evicted From Kangana Ranaut’s Show
- Teejay Sidhu Shocked & Disappointed With Mandana Karimi's Attempts To Character Assassinate Karanvir
- A Fight Exploded In Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp' When Payal Rohatgi Called Shivam Sharma 'Namak Haraam'
- Gautam Gupta Calls Mandana Karimi's Cheating Allegations On His Brother Rubbish; Says She's Stupid
- Karan Kundrra Talks About Doing Dance Deewane Juniors & His GF Tejasswi's Reaction; Says THIS About Mandana
- Mandana Karimi Reveals She Had An Abortion, Speaks About Her Relation With An Ace Director On Lock Upp
- Lock Upp: Ali Merchant And Mandana Karimi Fight Over Food In Kangana Ranaut’s Show
- Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra Lashes Out At Mandana Karimi For Playing The 'Woman Card,' Says 'This Is 2022 Madam'
- Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Mandana Karimi As She Tries To Accuse Ali Merchant Of Masturbating In Bathroom