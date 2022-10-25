Manya Singh has become the latest contestant to bid adieu to the Bigg Boss 16 house. The former Miss India runner-up, who was eliminated from the show this past weekend after she received the least number of votes among the nominated contestants, has now opened up about her Bigg Boss journey.
Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh Opens Up About Her Eviction; Says She Has Soft Corner For Gautam Vig
She spoke about her eviction with India Forums and said, “Somewhere in my heart I knew I was going to be evicted. Reason being, the two other contestants who were nominated with me are very popular faces of the entertainment industry. They have played characters which people identify them with. As for me, I have not played any character, so it was obvious I would not receive as many votes as them.”
Manya then spoke about her liking for Gautam Vig whilst also addressing her beef with Soundarya Sharma. Singh was quoted as saying, “I know Soundarya from outside the show and I can tell this to you that whatever she is trying to portray in the show she is definitely faking it. They think that if they fake a love angle, they can go ahead in the game. Talking about Gautam, he is a very strong contender. I like Gautam as a friend and I do have a soft corner for him.”
She went on to add that she never wanted him to be emotionally hurt and this happens to be the reason why she confided with Nimrit about her feelings for Gautam. Manya further shared that somewhere she knew that if she went ahead to tell this to Gautam he could think that she was jealous of Soundarya.
- Bigg Boss 16’s Manya Singh Calls Her Eviction Unfair; Calls Out Sumbul Touqeer Khan For Doing THIS Reason
- Bigg Boss 16 October 24 Highlights: Manya Singh Gets Eliminated From The House
- Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar October 23 Highlights: Karan Johar Slams Gautam For His Comment About Soundarya
- Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam’s Old Picture Goes Viral On Social Media, Fans Left In Awe At Her Transformation
- Salman Khan Diagnosed With Dengue, Karan Johar Takes Charge Of Bigg Boss 16
- Bigg Boss 16 October 21 Highlights: Archana Gautam Gets Bullied By The Housemates
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Sends Priyanka Choudhary To Jail; Ankit Gupta’s Gesture For Her Melts Hearts
- Bigg Boss 16 October 20 Highlights: Shalin & Tina Sort Their Differences; Shiv & Archana Get Into A Fight
- Bigg Boss 16: Is Archana Gautam Dating Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Ranveer Singh Malik? Here’s The Truth
- Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan NOT To Host Weekend Ka Vaar Tomorrow? Deets Inside
- Bigg Boss 16 October 19 Highlights: Gautam Taunts Sumbul, Archana Calls Shiv An Unfair Sanchalak
- Bigg Boss 16: Sherlyn Chopra Files Molestation Complaint Against Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Sajid Khan