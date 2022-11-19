Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Gets Punished After Violent Fight With Shalin Bhanot; Here’s All You Need To Know
The loyal viewers of Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 recently witnessed a nasty fight between co-contestants Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan.
The fight started after Tina Datta's leg got injured and Shalin tried to help her. While Shalin's technique left Tina in pain, MC Stan got irritated and abused him. Soon, things turned ugly, and housemates had to intervene to dissolve the fight.
However, it got nastier when MC Stan got aggressive and charged toward Shalin. While the TV actor locked Stan's hands to save himself, Shiv Thakare intervened to support his friend.
While Bigg Boss reprimanded both of them, the latest buzz suggests that MC Stan will finally get punished in the coming episodes.
Bigg Boss Called Tina, Shalin, & Stan In Confession Room
After the ugly showdown, Shalin asked Bigg Boss to intervene as Stan & Shiv tried physically attacking him during the fight. After several requests from Shalin, Bigg Boss called him, Tina, and Stan inside the confession room.
Tina - The Decision Maker
After explaining the whole incident, 'Bigg Boss' then asked Tina to decide who among Shalin and Stan are at fault. Tina also had the power to eject the contestant from the show who was more at fault. According to her, both of them were equally wrong and chose not to eject them.
Shalin’s Decision To Exit Voluntarily
Shalin was hurt by Tina's decision as he was adamant that MC Stan should be thrown out of the show. Since that didn't happen, he asked for a voluntarily exit.
MC Stan’s Punishment
While we still have to see if Shalin will walk out or not, the latest buzz suggests that MC Stan will be nominated for four consecutive weeks due to his violent behaviour. The Khabri handle on Twitter revealed the same, However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Keep watching this space for more updates!
