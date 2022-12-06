The house of Bigg Boss is all set to witness the nomination process in tonight’s episode with an interesting task. In a promo shared by the makers, we see that the contestants will be directly targeting each other whilst nominating them for this week’s evictions. It must be noted that Bigg Boss 16 has completed nine weeks and the competition on the popular reality show is getting fiercer with each passing day.
Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan And Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Get Nominated This Week
Bigg Boss announced 'Daayan Ki Choti’, wherein he says that there is a witch in the house, and she has captivated the captain of the house Ankit. Bigg Boss further explained that Ankit has to name six contestants, who will only have the power to nominate and the rest of them will not be allowed to vote. The six contestants Ankit picked are Priyanka, Tina, Shaleen, Soundarya, Archana, and Sumbul, who then took turns targeting their disliked contestants in the activity area.
Amid this, it is being reported that four key members have landed in the danger zone. According to sources, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have been nominated this week.
Meanwhile, we see Sumbul hitting out at Shalin in the nomination-related promos. We also see Priyanka targeting Nimrit and nominating by saying that she does not perform the task. Archana, on the other hand, nominates Tina while Shaleen nominates Sumbul whilst stating that he considered her his friend from day one. Take a look!
- Bigg Boss 16: Rannvijay Singha Shares Throwback Pics With Shiv Thakare As He Roots For Him; Pens A Sweet Note
- BB16: Shiv Thakare’s Ex-Girlfriend Veena Jagtap Pens A Note For Him After He Breaks Down: I'm Always With You
- EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Archana Gautam Approached For Naagin 7? Deets Inside
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Nominates Shalin Bhanot For Elimination; Latter Says ‘Miss The Friend That I Had’
- Entertainment News Updates: Malaika Opens Up On Her Divorce With Arbaaz, Sumbul Nominates Shalin On BB16
- BB16: Kanwalpreet Calls Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia The Weakest Contestant, Says She Should Have Been Evicted By Now
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Cries Inside Confession Room, Says Always Kept Friendship Above My Game
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Says ‘Ghar Basana Hai'; Archana Promises To Hunt A Suitable Groom
- Bigg Boss 16: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Kushagre Dua To Make Wild Card Entry In Salman’s Show?
- Entertainment News Updates: Akshay Kumar Might Return To Hera Pheri 3, Suriya Exits Bala's Vanangaan
- Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Becomes The New Captain After Beating Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer And Priyanka
- Rohan Gandotra In Talks To Enter As Wild Card On Bigg Boss 16; Shares THIS About Good Friend Ankit Gupta