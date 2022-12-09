Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan To Walk Out Of Salman Khan’s Show?
Bigg Boss 16 witnessed an exciting week this time as Ankit Gupta became the captain and the nominations task changed the vibe of the house. To note, Tina Datta, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan have been nominated for elimination. As every contestant in the house has been making an effort to secure a place in the house, there is one contestant who has been constantly yearning to get out of the BB house and is often seen requesting Bigg Boss to let him go home. We are talking about MC Stan.
Of lately, MC Stan has been least active in the house and is often seen talking about how he doesn't want to stay in the show and is not able to cope with the drama in BB house. But looks like his cribbing hasn't gone down well with host Salman Khan who will be seen schooling the renowned rapper for the same. In the upcoming episode, Salman will be seen asking MC Stan about the mindset with which he had entered the show. He even asked the rapper if he wants to be a quitter. And when MC Stan still stated that he is not able to adjust, Salman Khan opened the gate of the house and asked the rapper to walk out if he wants to. Later MC Stan was seen getting up from the living area and walking out.
Ever since then, there have been reports about MC Stan walking out of the BB house. However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard. The media reports also suggest that after being schooled by Salman, MC Stan will be motivated to improve his game on the show. Meanwhile, as four contestants have been nominated for elimination this week, we wonder who will be evicted from Bigg Boss 16.
On the other hand, Vikkas Manaktala will be seen entering the BB house as a wild card contestant and will be seen exposing the housemates. As per the promo, Vikkas called Tina fake and called Shalin her ghulaam. This isn't all. He also called Sajid Khan fake and tagged Archana Gautam as a dhokebaaz.
