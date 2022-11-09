Archana Gautam’s ouster from Bigg Boss 16 has come as a huge shock to the fans of the popular reality show. It must be noted that the actress-turned-politician got into one of the biggest fights of the season with Shiv Thakare. The incident took place recently and hasn’t aired on TV. However, things got so out of control between them that Archana was expelled from the show.
Bigg Boss 16: More Details Emerge About Archana Gautam’s Exit; Here’s What Happened Between Her & Shiv Thakare
However, a source close to the show has revealed that it was not Bigg Boss but Shiv Thakare’s decision. According to an ETimes TV report, a verbal argument took place between Archana and Shiv after the former started commenting on Shiv’s bond with Soundarya Sharma. For the unversed, Archana has been instigating Gautam Vig against Soundarya and Shiv for quite some time now.
Archana making nasty comments against Shiv has happened on several occasions in the past but things seem to have gone out of hand this time. Reportedly, Archana once again made inappropriate and malicious comments against Shiv and the heated fight resulted in Archana losing her composure and pouncing on Shiv in order to strangulate him. The shocking altercation left bruises on his neck.
This was followed by Bigg Boss summoning the duo into the confession room. He left the matter in the hands of Shiv and asked him to take a decision about Archana’s future on the show. The latter reportedly pleaded and told Shiv that she wants to stay as her parents wanted to see her in Bigg Boss. However, Shiv ultimately decided to punish her by getting her evicted from the show.
Soon, Bigg Boss informed the other contestants that Archana was being expelled from the house as she ended up violating one of the most important rules of the house.
