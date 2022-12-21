Bigg Boss 16: Net Worth Of Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare & Other Popular Contestants

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

The Udaariyaan star is counted among the strongest contenders in the competition. According to a Bollywood Life report, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's net worth is around Rs 20-25 crore.

Shiv Thakare

The winner of the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi, Shiv Thakare is emerging as one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 16. His net worth is said to be around Rs 10 crore. It is not bad at all as he has just started his career and has a long way to go.

ALSO READ: Private Pool, Lavish Bedroom And More: Step Inside Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra's New Dubai House - WATCH

Advertisement

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul became a household name after essaying the titular role in Star Plus' Imlie. While her Bigg Boss 16 journey so far has been full of ups and downs, the actress's net worth is around Rs. 7-9 crore. Reportedly, Sumbul is among the highest-paid contestants of the controversial reality show.

Ankit Gupta

Fans are loving Ankit's calm nature and his bond with Priyanka in Bigg Boss 16. According to reports, the Udaariyaan actor has a net worth of a whopping Rs 42-45 crore. While he has been often called the 'most inactive' contestant of the current season, his loyal fan base is liking his one-liners.

Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam, the 'silbatta queen' of Bigg Boss 16, is one of the most talked-about contestants. Her net worth is somewhere between Rs 20-21 crore. She often gets indulged in nasty fights with housemates and surely knows how to stay in the limelight. Don't you agree?

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit rose to fame after playing the lead role in Colors TV's hit series Choti Sarrdaarni. She owns a huge fan following and has the potential to reach the finale of Bigg Boss 16. Reportedly, her net worth is around Rs 7-10 crore.