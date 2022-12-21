Bigg Boss 16: Net Worth Of Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare & Other Popular Contestants
Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, has been performing really well on the TRP charts since its premiere in October this year.
Popular celebrities include Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Ankit Gupta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan, Tina Datta, and Sajid Khan among others are currently seen as participants.
While all the participants have been continuously winning hearts, did you know how much is their net worth? If not, let's take a look at it here.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
The Udaariyaan star is counted among the strongest contenders in the competition. According to a Bollywood Life report, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's net worth is around Rs 20-25 crore.
Shiv Thakare
The winner of the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi, Shiv Thakare is emerging as one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 16. His net worth is said to be around Rs 10 crore. It is not bad at all as he has just started his career and has a long way to go.
ALSO READ: Private Pool, Lavish Bedroom And More: Step Inside Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra's New Dubai House - WATCH
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Sumbul became a household name after essaying the titular role in Star Plus' Imlie. While her Bigg Boss 16 journey so far has been full of ups and downs, the actress's net worth is around Rs. 7-9 crore. Reportedly, Sumbul is among the highest-paid contestants of the controversial reality show.
Ankit Gupta
Fans are loving Ankit's calm nature and his bond with Priyanka in Bigg Boss 16. According to reports, the Udaariyaan actor has a net worth of a whopping Rs 42-45 crore. While he has been often called the 'most inactive' contestant of the current season, his loyal fan base is liking his one-liners.
Archana Gautam
Archana Gautam, the 'silbatta queen' of Bigg Boss 16, is one of the most talked-about contestants. Her net worth is somewhere between Rs 20-21 crore. She often gets indulged in nasty fights with housemates and surely knows how to stay in the limelight. Don't you agree?
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Nimrit rose to fame after playing the lead role in Colors TV's hit series Choti Sarrdaarni. She owns a huge fan following and has the potential to reach the finale of Bigg Boss 16. Reportedly, her net worth is around Rs 7-10 crore.
- Bigg Boss 16| Fans Want Salman To School MC Stan As He Threatens Shalin Bhanot: Kya Iss Baar Bhi Chup Rahege
- Entertainment Live Updates: Death Threats To SRK Over Pathaan Controversy; Ankit Gupta To Get Evicted?
- EX Winner Rubina Dilaik Shares FIRST Post About Bigg Boss 16 And It Has Connection With Nominations
- Bigg Boss 16 December 20 Highlights: Housemates Gang Up Against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Ankit Gupta
- Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Ankit Gupta To Get EVICTED From Show? Here's What We Know
- Who Is Mahir Pandhi, Rumoured Boyfriend Of Bigg Boss 16’s Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia? All You Need To Know
- Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Mom's SHOCKING Reaction To Her Clash With Priyanka Choudhary
- Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Charges Towards Shalin Bhanot Post An Abusive Fight; Will He Be Punished Once Again?
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Calls Ankit Gupta 'Most Decent Player' As He, Priyanka Get Targeted In Nomination
- Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Ankit Gupta & Vikas Manaktala Get Nominated For Elimination
- Entertainment News Updates: Priyanka Enjoys Christmas Vibes With Nick & Malti, Shalin-MC Stan Lock Horns
- Bigg Boss 16: 'Ankit Is Boss' Trends On Twitter As Shiv, Archana & Others Plan To Evict Ankit Gupta