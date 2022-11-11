Bigg Boss 16: Netizens And Rahul Vaidya Support Shiv Thakare Post His Argument With Archana Gautam

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 was explosive at best. It started with the continuation of Abdu Rozik's captaincy retention task where supervisor Priyanka finally gave her verdict in favour of removing the singer from captaincy. The series of events later culminated in a serious argument between Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare, resulting in physical violence and Archana's eventual eviction. While some netizens supported Archana on the matter, most stood by Shiv in the argument and even hailed the way he handled the matter.

In a prelude to the fight, Tina Datta first slammed Archana for stealing and hiding sugar and tissue paper from housemates. Later, Nimrit Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chaudhary also got involved in the fight. At the end of it, Archana gave the tissue boxes to the ladies and said, "Yeh lo aur ghusao.." Shiv caught the word and confronted Archana asking what did she mean by 'Ghusao'. Archana told him that she won't speak to him as the matter doesn't concern him. To that point, the Marathi Bigg Boss winner provoked Archana by saying," Toh kya didi ko batana hai?" Archana lost her cool that moment and grabbed Shiv by the throat, digging her nails into him.

The rest of the housemates then separated the two and reprimanded her for her actions. They later went on to demand her eviction from the house. After a while, Bigg Boss called Shiv to the confession room and asked if Archana should be evicted or not. Shiv decided on the eviction, but Bigg Boss called Archana into the room so that she can make her case against Shiv's decision. Shiv remained unchanged on his stand and finally, Archana was evicted.

Many housemates hailed Shiv not only for his decision of evicting Archana but also showing chivalry during the confrontation. Sajid Khan and MC Stan exclaimed that if they were in the same situation as Shiv, they would have retaliated instead of just standing as Shiv did.

Not only the housemates, but several netizens also stood by, supported, and hailed Shiv's actions. One Twitter user wrote, " #ShivThakare To Archana - Agr Ye Ek Ladke Ne Aapke Sath Kiya Hota Toh Aap Ka Kya Reaction Hota. He literally Spoke What All We Are Telling And what We Boys Had In Our Mind. JUSTICE FOR SHIV THAKARE" One of Shiv's Twitter fan clubs put out a statement saying, Ëviction isn't enough now. We need legal action against #ArchanaGautam for this crime. SHIV THAKARE ROCKS." Another one applauded Shiv by saying, "Hats off to #ShivThakare for his composure during the fight."

Not only netizens, but many celebs also stood by Shiv for his actions. His mentor in Roadies, Ranvijay Singha took to Twitter and wrote, "STAND BY SHIV THAKARE @ShivThakare9 #BB16 @ColorsTV." Bigg Boss season 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya not only supported Shiv but also berated Nimrit and Shalin Bhanott for forcefully involving themselves in the matter. He said, "Shiv is not wrong! If he has gotten your provoking point, he will provoke you! That's the game. But why were Nimrit & Shalin becoming Saste Waqeels??!! Aree bhai jisko kharoncha hai wo kuch nhi bol raha aap kyun itna cheekh rahe ho??"

Who do you support in this fight between Archan And Shiv? Tell us in the comments.