Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Slam Archana Gautam For Making Fun Of Abdu Rozik’s Height; Call Her ‘Third Class’

On the very first day of Bigg Boss 16, actress-politician Archana Gautam got into a fight with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Archana, who is known for her outspoken personality, also grabbed eyeballs for making fun of Tajik singer Abdu Rozik.

It must be noted that she joked about his height, name, and accent. She then went on to add that Abdu sleeping in a separate bed was a good thing or else he would have been kicked off by someone in the middle of the night. Her distasteful comments about Abdu haven’t gone down well with the viewers of the show. Many netizens took to social media to lash out at her and some of them even labelled her as a 'third class’ woman.

BB fans brutally trolled Archana for body shaming Abdu. She was also deemed as someone who is hungry for attention. One angry viewer wrote, “#ArchanaGautam is a third class women. Started bullying in first hour. She Looks like Third class not funny.”

Another netizen tweeted, “Literally so disgusting behaviour from #ArchanaGautam . Abdu don't even know Hindi , but he is still smiling after listening your conversations . God help that innocent soul And a reminder Archana he is more popular than you.”

For the unversed, Archana was also seen making fun of actress Sumbul Touqeer’s name. Fans of 'Imlie' brutally trolled her for calling the actress 'Shambhu.’ Gautam even locked horns with Nimrit on the very first day and wrote 'bekar' on the latter’s forehead as part of a prank task.