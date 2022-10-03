On the very first day of Bigg Boss 16, actress-politician Archana Gautam got into a fight with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Archana, who is known for her outspoken personality, also grabbed eyeballs for making fun of Tajik singer Abdu Rozik.
Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Slam Archana Gautam For Making Fun Of Abdu Rozik’s Height; Call Her ‘Third Class’
It must be noted that she joked about his height, name, and accent. She then went on to add that Abdu sleeping in a separate bed was a good thing or else he would have been kicked off by someone in the middle of the night. Her distasteful comments about Abdu haven’t gone down well with the viewers of the show. Many netizens took to social media to lash out at her and some of them even labelled her as a 'third class’ woman.
BB fans brutally trolled Archana for body shaming Abdu. She was also deemed as someone who is hungry for attention. One angry viewer wrote, “#ArchanaGautam is a third class women. Started bullying in first hour. She Looks like Third class not funny.”
Another netizen tweeted, “Literally so disgusting behaviour from #ArchanaGautam . Abdu don't even know Hindi , but he is still smiling after listening your conversations . God help that innocent soul And a reminder Archana he is more popular than you.”
For the unversed, Archana was also seen making fun of actress Sumbul Touqeer’s name. Fans of 'Imlie' brutally trolled her for calling the actress 'Shambhu.’ Gautam even locked horns with Nimrit on the very first day and wrote 'bekar' on the latter’s forehead as part of a prank task.
- Bigg Boss 16: Sona Mohapatra Disappointment Over Sajid Khan’s Participation; Calls Channel 'Depraved, Sad'
- Bigg Boss 16 Day 2 Live Updates: On First Nominations Of The Season, Bigg Boss Orders To Throw Away The Niceti
- Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh States That She Was Out Of Work For Two Years Due To Her Skin Tone
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Said That She Didn’t Wish To Participate In The Show
- Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Opens Up About His Financial Struggles And Getting Bullied Due To His Height
- Bigg Boss 16 October 2 Highlights: Nimrit Is Reprimanded By Bigg Boss; Housemates Receive Special Phone Calls
- Bigg Boss 16: Kashmera Shah Voices Support For Sajid Khan, Gets Trolled By Netizens For Praising His Entry
- Bigg Boss 16 Day 1 Live Updates: And So, On The Very First Day, #KhelGayeBiggBoss
- Bigg Boss 16: Krushna Abhishek Joins Hands With Salman Khan, But There's A Catch
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Highest Paid Contestant Ever In Show's History; Check Out Other Contestants' Fees
- Bigg Boss 16: Fans Upset As Sajid Khan Joins Show As Contestant, Slam Shehnaz Gill For Her Support
- Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam: All You Need To Know About Bikini Model Turned Politician