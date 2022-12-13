Bigg Boss 16: Fans SLAM Sajid, Shiv For Writing 'I Love Tatti' On Abdu Rozik's Back, Accuse Them Of Bullying

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 has managed to keep the viewers hooked on to their TV sets, all thanks to the entertaining episodes. At a time when several reality shows have failed to strike a chord with the viewers, BB 16 has emerged as a fan-favourite. The non-stop drama and fights have captured the attention of the viewers. While fans are loving the cute antics of Abdu Rozik inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, they are not pleased with Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare's actions. A certain section of Twitter users trended #StopBullyingAbdu, expressing their displeasure after Sajid wrote 'I love tatti' on Abdu's back.

STOP BULLYING ABDU TRENDS ON TWITTER

Ardent viewers of Bigg Boss 16 took to Twitter to share their opinion after Sajid Khan wrote 'I love tatti' on Abdu Rozik's back as the latter tried to surprise Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on her birthday. Sajid Khan and the 'Mandali' received flak on social media for allegedly 'bullying' the 19-year-old in the show.

The netizens trended 'Stop Bullying Abdu' on Twitter, slamming Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer for making fun of the singer in Bigg Boss 16. Fans expressed their concern over the way the mandali 'misguided' abdu in the game.

"#StopBullyingAbdu he is not a joker making fun of him for their entertainment. This is disgusting Abdu is human being stop using him," one user tweeted.

Another fan urged Salman Khan to take 'strict action against the bullies', lashing at the contestants who laughed at Abdu and failed to take a 'stand for him'. He wrote, " Is this the way u treat an international celeb? @BeingSalmanKhan please take strict action on bullies who were making fun of abdu. Shame on all who laughed & didn't take any stand for abdu."

CELEBS SLAM SAJID AND OTHERS FOR 'BULLYING' ABDU

Former contestants including a winner took a jibe at the contestants for writing 'I love tatti' on Abdu's back to surprise Nimrit. Urvashi Dholakia, who won Bigg Boss 6, said that Abdu didn't 'deserve this' as she shared her thoughts on Twitter.

BIGG BOSS 16 NOMINATION

The makers of the show have released a new promo where Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer can be seen targetting Priyanka Choudhary during the nominations. It remains to be seen if the Udaariyaan actress will be able to safeguard herself from nominations.

Do you agree with the fans' views on Sajid Khan and gang? Do share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.