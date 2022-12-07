Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Ahluwalia Breaks Down On Nation Television; Lashes Out At Sajid Khan For Not Being There

Bigg Boss 16 is a game that requires a lot of emotional and mental strength. After all, it takes a lot to be locked in a house with strangers for months. Often the contestants are seen going weak and suffers an emotional breakdown in the house. In fact, Bigg Boss even had a heart-to-heart conversation with the housemates to relieve them from their emotional stress. Amid this, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was seen suffering an emotional breakdown on national television and was crying inconsolably. As per the recent promo, Nimrit was seen crying over being referred to as a weak contestant and even lashed out at Sajid Khan for not being there for her.

In the promo, Nimrit said, "I'm sick and tired of being called a weak contestant. I am not, I am irritated". And while Sajid calls her depression ki murat, Nimrit hits back at her and said, "Sir, I am feeling low and in the house I am close to Shiv and you and if I don't share my problems with you guys then what's the point. There are so many people in the house who come and comment 50 different things but I let go them. I have a complain with you that you don't have enough time for me. Aaj main shayad pehli baar aap ko haq se bol rahi hoon, jab mujhe zarurat thi aap kahan the".

Though Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Abdu Rozik were trying to pacify her but in vain. Earlier, Abdu had expressed similar disappointment towards his group stating that while he was there when anyone of the was not feeling well, however, no one in the group has been concerned about him.

To note, Nimrit's breakdown happened hours after being nominated for elimination. For the uninitiated, Nimrit has been nominated with Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta and MC Stan for eviction this week. Following this, Archana Gautam was seen teasing her as a weak contestant and also instigated her against Shiv which in turn left Nimrit irked. Meanwhile, with the nominations for elimination announced on Bigg Boss 16, it will be interesting to see who will walk out of the BB house this week.