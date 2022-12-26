Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Ahluwalia Nominates Priyanka Choudhary Post Ankit’s Eviction; Actress’ Response Is Epic

The nominations round on Bigg Boss 16 is always known for changing the game in the house. Last week, the nominations came with a massive dhamaka wherein Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan got into an ugly fight. This isn't all. Ankit Gupta was also eliminated from the popular reality show. And now, the next nomination round on Bigg Boss 16 is coming with more twists in the game as Nimrit Ahluwalia will be seen targeting her arch rival Priyanka Choudhary.

To note, as Nimrit and Priyanka have been at loggerheads since the beginning of the show, they are often seen taking a jibe at each other. And with Priyanka getting in a weak spot post Ankit's elimination, Nimrit was seen raising the point during the nominations of how the Udaariyan actress' game has been affected and that her involvement has become zero in the house. Needless to say, Nimrit's statement didn't go down well with Priyanka and the latter came with an epic response by nominating the Choti Sarrdaarni actress for the nomination. Explaining her reason, Priyanka said, "Nimrit, kyunki ilzaam lagate hain, jhoothi baatein mujhpe daalte hain to kyu na Nimrit hai sahi".

Meanwhile, Tina Datta will also be seen targeting Sumbul Touqeer Khan during the nominations and stated, "Show me jo involvement ki baat ki jaaye wo Sumbul ka mujhe nahi dikhta hai". It goes without saying that the promo has dropped hints that it will be an exciting nominations round on Bigg Boss 16 tonight. We wonder who all will be sent to the danger zone this week.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16, which was initially supposed to end in January 2023, has got an extension of four weeks. Now, the popular reality show will now have its grand finale in mid February. As speculations are rife about who will make it to the grand finale, Shekhar Suman was seen revealing the top finalists and called Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam as the top contenders.