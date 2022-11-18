Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Choti Sarrdaarni Co-Star To Enter As Wild-Card Contestant?
India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, returned to the TV screens last month with its sixteenth season. While Bigg Boss 16 is faring well on the TRP charts, the makers are trying their level best to introduce new twists and turns to make it more interesting.
Several popular names including Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Shiv Thakare among others are currently seen as contestants.
While participants are doing their level best to entertain fans, the makers are rumoured to be planning several wild-card entries.
Recently, many reports stated that Ridhima Pandit may enter the show as the first wild-card contestant. However, taking to social media, the actress refuted the rumours and cleared that she's not doing Bigg Boss.
Now, the latest buzz suggests that the team now wants one of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Choti Sarrdaarni co-stars to make a wild-card entry. Yes, you read that right!
Mahir Pandhi In ‘Bigg Boss 16’?
According to an India Forums report, 'Bigg Boss 16' makers have approached Nimrit's Choti Sarrdaarni co-actor Mahir Pandhi to enter as a wild-card contestant on the show.
Mahir Currently Busy With Another Project
While the news has left the 'Choti Sarrdaarni' fans happy, Mahir is currently busy shooting for another project and there's still no confirmation on his entry in 'Bigg Boss 16'.
Mahir’s Entry In ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’
For the unversed, Mahir entered Colors TV's 'Choti Sarrdaarni' after the show took a generation leap and Nimrit started playing Meher's daughter Seher.
He played Nimrit’s Onscreen Husband Rajveer
Mahir played the role of Seher's husband Rajveer in the show and was cast opposite Nimrit. Fans loved their onscreen chemistry and it'll be interesting to witness their reunion in 'Bigg Boss 16'. Keep watching this space for more updates!
- Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma’s REACTION To Gautam Vig’s Elimination Will Leave You Teary Eyed
- ‘Pyaar Bahar Aakar Kar Lo’: Ex-Wife Of Bigg Boss 16’s Gautam Vig Reacts To His Bond With Soundarya
- Bigg Boss 16: Did You Know Gautam Singh Vig Was Earlier Married To TV Actor Ankit Gera’s Sister?
- Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig To Get Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Show?
- Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya Calls Sumbul Touqeer Khan A ‘Joker’ Over Her Possessive Behaviour For Shalin Bhanot
- Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Divided Between Shalin Bhanot And MC Stan Post Their Fight; Some Claim Both Are Wrong
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan BREAKS DOWN After Salman Khan Slams Shalin Bhanot: ‘Mujhe Ghar Jana Hai’
- SHOCKING! Shalin Bhanot To Walk Out Of Bigg Boss 16 After Ugly Fight With MC Stan?
- Bigg Boss 16 Nov 17 Highlights: Shalin & MC Stan Get Into Huge Fight; Gautam Blames Priyanka For Losing Task
- Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan To Reprimand Shalin Bhanot After His Ugly Fight With MC Stan?
- Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot And MC Stan Get Violent; The Latter Tries To Hit Shalin With A Vase!!
- Bigg Boss 16: Is Ridhima Pandit The First Wild Card Contestant Of Salman Khan’s Show? Actress REACTS