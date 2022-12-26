Bigg Boss 16: Tina, Shalin, Nimrit, Priyanka &.....; 8 Contestants Nominated For Elimination This Week

Bigg Boss 16 is its 13th week now and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the reality show intriguing. In fact, last week on the popular reality show was quite interesting and came with a roller coaster ride of emotions. In fact, Ankit Gupta's elimination left everyone teary eyed during the weekend, while Abdu Rozik's dhamakedar entry in the BB house was among the best moments of the week. And now, as the 13th week has begun, Bigg Boss 16 will be witnessing another round of elimination tonight and it will keep you glued as 8 contestants have been nominated for eviction this week.

To note, it will be an unusual nomination task on Bigg Boss 16 this time the housemates will be seen performing the ration task and nominations simultaneously. In the promo, we saw Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia nominating Priyanka Choudhary citing her involvement in the house has been reduced to zero post Ankit Gupta's elimination. On the other hand, Priyanka targeted Nimrit while Tina Datta nominated Sumbul Touqeer Khan. In fact, Shiv Thakare was also seen hitting at Vikas Manaktala while the latter got into an ugly fight with the Imlie actress during the task. Needless to say, the promo got everyone excited and speculations are rife about who will be nominated for elimination tonight. Well, as per a recent report, 8 contestants have been nominated for eviction - Priyanka Choudhary, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala and Soundarya Sharma.

Advertisement

To note, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan have been declared safe this week. Needless to say, with the nominations being announced it will be interesting to see who will walk out of the show this week.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16, which was supposed to end in January next year, has got an extension of four weeks. The popular reality show will now be having its grand finale in mid February.