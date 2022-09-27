The channel shared a new promo, in which television bahu was seen lighting candles, and the background voice mentioned that she never lose any argument. To this, she said that apart from being India's favourite television bahu, she is also a lawyer, and with this combination, she asks how can she lose an argument! The voice and the appearance of the actress seemed like Choti Sarrdaarni's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Click here to watch the promo .

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to hit the screens soon. The makers of Salman Khan's show have been revealing a few promos that hint at what we can expect this season. They also released a few videos, which hinted at the confirmed contestants. In the first two videos, the celebrities spoke about their favourites from previous season. Netizens guessed these two celebrities as Gautam Vig and Chandani Sharma.

In the latest promo, another television bahu is seen singing, 'Imli Ka Boota'. She calls herself and Bigg Boss 'sher', but Bigg Boss tells that she is 'sher' and he is 'sava sheer'. This hints that the contestant is none other than Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer. Click here to watch the promo.

Apart from the above-mentioned celebrities, Indian Express report reveals that Soundarya Sharma, who has featured in the film Ranchi Diaries and web show Raktanchal, has been confirmed as a contestant. She was also in the news for auditioning for Wonder Woman 1984.

The report also suggests that Uttaran actress Sreejita De, film director Sajid Khan, model Manya Singh, Naagin's Surbhi Jyoti might also be seen as participants this season.

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 16 will be aired on October 1 and October 2. The show will then air Monday-Friday at 10 pm, and Weekend Ka Vaar, which will be on Saturday-Sunday at 9.30 pm.

Are you excited about the upcoming season? Hit the comment box to share your views.