Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan’s Show Not To Have An Elimination This Week? Here’s What We Know

The eleventh week has started with a bang on Bigg Boss 16 as the popular reality show got its three captains in Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma. And while the trio is trying to run the house, each day is coming with a new twist in the house. Amid this, the recent nomination task on Bigg Boss 16 left the audience intrigued as the housemates were seen targeting each other. Amid this, Shalin Bhanot, Tina, Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare were sent to the danger zone as they were nominated for elimination.

Needless to say, there have been speculations about who will be getting eliminated this week during the weekend. But as per a recent buzz, there will be no eliminations week on Bigg Boss 16. Wondering why? Well, the recent episode of the popular reality show broadcasted a note for the audience stating that the voting lines will be closed for this week. The note was telecasted soon after the nominations were confirmed. With voting lines closed for this week, there are chances that no elimination will happen on Bigg Boss 16 as the contestants are evicted on the basis of the audience's votes. However, it will be interesting to see if the makers have another twist waiting for the audience and the contestants.

Meanwhile, the nominations task has certainly changed the vibe of the house. While Tina is upset with Sajid Khan for nominating her, the latter is miffed as well as he feels his 'mandali' is losing the balance. In fact, he will be seen expressing his disappointment towards Nimrit Ahluwalia who was saved from elimination by Soundarya Sharma. We wonder if Sajid Khan will change in the game in the house in the coming days. On the other hand, the three captains will also be seen having a major fallout over handling the house as they failed to reach a mutual decision. This isn't all. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 will also feature an ugly fight between Archana Gautam and Priyanka Choudhary and looks like the duo will become the new rivals of the house.