Bigg Boss 16: No More Wild Card Entries In The Hit Show After Sreejita De, Vikkas Manaktala?
Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on Colors TV in October this year and has been entertaining viewers since then.
The show started with many popular names including Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan among others as participants.
After over two months, the controversial reality show witnessed the entry of Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala as wild card contestants. While they have indeed given Bigg Boss 16 a fresh appeal, the latest buzz suggests that there will be no wild card entries in the Bigg Boss house now. Yes, you read that right!
New Wild Card Entries In Bigg Boss 16
Left Right Left fame Vikkas Manaktala and Uttaran star Sreejita De entered Bigg Boss 16 last week and have been winning hearts with their strong personalities. However, we might not see more new faces inside the controversial show.
No More Wild Cards In Bigg Boss 16?
According to the popular Twitter handle named The Khabri which provides all the interesting updates related to Bigg Boss 16, Vikkas and Sreejita were the last wild card entrants of Bigg Boss 16. The tweet reads, 'EXCLUSIVE AND CONFIRMED In This Season Of #biggboss16 There Will Be No More Wild Card Entry...'
Confirmation Still Awaited From Makers
However, the makers are yet to react to the ongoing speculations and an official confirmation is still awaited. As reported earlier, several popular names were in talks to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house.
Rumoured Names For Wild Card Entries
In the last few weeks, several known names like Mahir Pandhi, Kushagre Dua, and Rohan Gandota among others were in talks with Bigg Boss 16 makers for wild card entries. But, looks like the makers have some other plans.
