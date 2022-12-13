Bigg Boss 16: No More Wild Card Entries In The Hit Show After Sreejita De, Vikkas Manaktala?

Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on Colors TV in October this year and has been entertaining viewers since then.

The show started with many popular names including Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan among others as participants.

After over two months, the controversial reality show witnessed the entry of Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala as wild card contestants. While they have indeed given Bigg Boss 16 a fresh appeal, the latest buzz suggests that there will be no wild card entries in the Bigg Boss house now. Yes, you read that right!