Bigg Boss 16: Shiv, Priyanka, & 5 Other Contestants Nominated For Eviction This Week?

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is currently among the top-rated reality shows on the small screen. Besides nominations and elimination, nothing is permanent in the controversial show as the makers often introduce new twists.

Last week, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, and MC Stan were nominated for eviction. However, Salman later announced that there will be no elimination this week.

As a new week has already started, the nominations special episode will be aired tonight (November 28). As revealed in last night's precap episode, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be the first queen of the Bigg Boss 16 house, after replacing Shiv Thakare as the king.

In the new week, Bigg Boss will introduce another interesting task in which the housemates will be seen nominating each other for eviction. As shown in the promos, Shalin will take Sumbul's name while Shiv will also be nominated.

According to the latest buzz, a total of several contestants will battle it out this week to get saved from eviction. As per an India Forums report, after the task, the final nominated contestants will be Priyanka, Shalin, Sumbul, Shiv, Sajid, Tina, and Stan. This means, Ankit, Soundarya, Archana and Abdu will be safe this week besides Nimrit.

While an official confirmation is still awaited, looks like Bigg Boss introduced a new twist, and new captain Nimrit failed to save her group from nominations this time.

Since no elimination took place last week, we wonder if the makers are planning for a double eviction this time. Well, for now, we can only wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar.

In tonight's episode, a rift will take place between gal pals Nimrit and Tina after Shiv will chose the former as the new captain. Interestingly, he had agreed to make Tine the new queen, however, changes his decision at the last moment leaving the Uttaran star super angry.

Later, they'll indulge in a fight and Tina will call Shiv a disloyal person. Nimrit will be seen supporting Shiv and indulging in a war of words with Tina. Now, it'll be interesting to see if they'll sort out their issues with each other or not.

