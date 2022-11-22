Bigg Boss 16: Not Sumbul Touqeer But Tina Datta Is Obsessed With Shalin Bhanot, Says Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Shalin Bhanot is a known face in the television industry and enjoys a massive female following. The actor is currently making the headlines for his ongoing stint in Bigg Boss 16. In fact, Shalin's growing proximity with Tina Datta on the popular reality show has also been grabbing a lot of attention. However, former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who has been actively following Bigg Boss 16, is of the opinion that Tina is obsessed with Shalin and has a problem with every girl who is around him.
