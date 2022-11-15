The November 15 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Tina telling Shalin not to show his emotions to her. The latter called her a kid and also tried to explain to her how reckless she is. However, Tina made it very clear that she is very particular about her image and asked Shalin to stay at a distance. On the other hand, Archana and Priyanka got into an argument after Archana started ordering Priyanka to clean the kitchen. The verbal spat quickly got ugly after Archana dragged Priyanka’s father's name into the fight.
Bigg Boss 16 Nov 15 Highlights: Archana & Priyanka Get Into Huge Fight; Tina Asks Shalin To Maintain Distance
Gautam tried explaining to Archana that she should not go against someone who supported her. Meanwhile, Sajid and co were seen discussing Ankit and Priyanka. Soon, the nominations started with non-favorites asked to nominate one another in a farm setting. There were stuffed sheep bearing the names of the non-favorites and each one of them had to choose a sheep of their choice, present it to the wolf as prey, and explain why they are nominating that person.
The biggest highlight of the process was Priyanka mentioning that she doesn’t trust Archana at all because of what ensued in the previous nomination task. Eventually, barring Archana, Priyanka, and Ankit, the remaining non-favorites namely Soundarya, Gautam, Shalin, and Tina got nominated for this week’s eviction. Archana then tried making it clear to Priyanka that she would never nominate her because she has saved and supported her in the past.
Gautam and Soundarya were also upset with Priyanka as she ended up supporting the other group. Later, the housemates got together to celebrate Sumbul and Shalin’s birthdays. Keeping all their differences aside, the contestants were seen having a good time and they even threw Sumbul and Shalin in the pool whilst wishing them.
