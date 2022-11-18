Bigg Boss 16 Nov 18 Highlights: Drama Continues Over Shalin & Stan’s Fight; BB Tries To Sort Out Differences

The November 18 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Tina Datta explaining to Shalin Bhat that using abusive words was bad. Sumbul, who is agitated and already hyper after his massive fight with MC Stan, doesn’t allow Tina to speak. This resulted in the latter losing her temper and walking off the scene. Tina also called Sumbul possessive while Shalin begged Bigg Boss to either kick her out of the house or remove him. Shalin even asked Sumbul to go apologize to Tina, but she refused and mentioned that she cares about him.

This was followed by Priyanka and Shiv getting into a brawl. It all started when Priyanka got angry because Sajid asked her not to speak about the matter which didn’t really involve her. However, things went really downhill when Shiv commented that Priyanka should adopt Archana. Meanwhile, chaos ensued in the house over MC Stan and whether he should go or not. Sajid pointed out that Stan has to go then even Archana will have to leave as well.

Soon, Bigg Boss watched the footage and called Tina, MC, and Shalin into the confession room. He narrated the whole situation again and what exactly happened. Tina was then asked to take her decision and she justified that MC usually only abuses in this way as his language is only like that. Meanwhile, a hyperactive Shalin didn’t even allow Bigg Boss to speak and kept arguing with Tina in the confession room.

This was followed by Bigg Boss and Shalin’s one-on-one session where the latter mentioned that if he’s provoked then he might just hit someone and that’s why he wants to leave the house. Bigg Boss then reminded him that if he leaves, he will have to pay the penalty amount to the makers. Later, Nimrit was seen speaking to Shalin and asked him to reconsider his decision to leave the show. Shalin then called Tina a 'player' as she ended up saying that both he and Stan were the culprits in the fight.