Bigg Boss 16 November 6 Highlights: Abdu Loses His Cool On Archana, Latter Gets Into Huge Fight With Sumbul

The November 6 episode of Bigg Boss 16 witnessed Archana and Sumbul get into a huge fight. Tina defended Sumbul and trolled Archana by calling her a flop actress. Nimrit also chimed in and asked Archana to not comment on Sumbul's career. When Archana told Sumbul that she did not listen to her father, the latter lost it and asked Archana to not comment on her papa.

Later, Sajid was seen heaping praise on Abdu's captaincy and even advised Rozik to threaten people with a 2-hour jail time to scare them. On the other hand, Archana continued to be in a quarrelsome mood as she next picked a fight with Priyanka. Archana then tried to poison captain Abdu's mind against Nimrit, but he was having none of it, and sternly told her off.

Meanwhile, MC Stan was seen telling Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare that he feels he made a mistake by coming on Bigg Boss and but Abdu, who later turned up and convinced otherwise. Archana continued to poke Abdu and he threw his mike in frustration and labeled her a stupid person. He even questioned how she's been allowed inside the house, while the other contestants tried to stop her. Archana was heard saying that she is treating Rozik as a contestant and not 'mehmaan’ as it has been over a month now.

Soon, Shiv came to Abdu’s defense and warned Archana to stop her antics or he would ruin her sleep. Sumbul also consoled Abdu and made him realize that most members of the house are on his side. Archana then refused to leave her bed while the other contestants got to work as per the tasks assigned by captain Abdu. Archana, on the other hand, made it clear that she wants to derail his captaincy by staying in bed.