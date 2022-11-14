Bigg Boss 16 November 14 Highlights: Archana Creates Drama By Denying To Share Sugar, Sajid Becomes Captain

The November 14 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Archana refusing to give sugar when Priyanka asked her. The whole thing quickly snowballed and many other housemates got involved in the matter. Shalin and Soundarya got into an argument with the former accusing her of taking his sugar without asking him. Archana, in the meantime, was seen enjoying what she started while the house continued to echo with screams.

Soon, Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task and also lifted Shalin’s ban from partaking in them. The task saw Sajid being appointed as the tour guide of the house. He is allowed to take two people around explaining the characteristics of the contestants while everyone is a statue after the buzzer. Meanwhile, the competitors had to name the three housemates they believed should not be captains and provide suitable justification.

As discussions commenced about who would become the captain, Nimrit strongly pitched Sajid’s name. While Nimrit and Shalin collectively decided to rule out Gautam, Priyanka, and Soundarya from the race, Sajid was seen hilariously explaining everyone’s personality and history in the house during his tours. Eventually, Sajid ended up becoming the new captain of the house.

While Sajid’s team was on cloud nine, Archana called out Sajid’s game by pointing out the fact that he didn’t select anyone else apart from his team. Priyanka and Soundarya were also seen being not so happy about Sajid becoming the new ruler of the house. Soon, Bigg Boss gave a special power to Sajid to select his two favorites. These two housemates would stay in the room of two and would not get nominated or appointed for any work this week. The room of three, on the other hand, would cook for only the captain.

Advertisement

However, what really came as a shocker to everyone was Bigg Boss announcing that the room of four and six would not be able to not nominate anyone and that they would have to do all the work in the house. Shiv and Abdu were chosen for the room of two while Sumbul, Nimrit, and MC Stan were given the kitchen duties by shifting them to the room of three by the captain. As Tina didn’t get any privileges in spite of supporting Sajid for the captaincy, she got extremely upset and called Sajid a flipper in front of Nimrit. Later, Shalin was also trying to explain to Tina but she refused to listen.