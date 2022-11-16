Bigg Boss 16 November 16 Highlights: Archana Gautam Goes Up Against Sajid Khan; Bigg Boss Locks Smoking Room

The November 16 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Sajid doing a chit-lottery system to assign the duties of the house. However, Bigg Boss raised objections to this method as nothing is allowed to be written in the house. Since Sumbul helped the captain write, her privileges were also taken away and she was not allowed to stay in the room of favorites.

This was followed by Archana interrupting Sajid to explain to him how the duties should be distributed. This resulted in Sajid deciding to expel her from the kitchen. Priyanka then went on to tell Archana that she won’t be treated like a queen if she is not ready to do her own duties. Shiv also warned Archana and scattered her clothes but the latter seems to be unaffected.

Later, Bigg Boss got angry because the smokers in the house were not following any rules. He decided to lock the smoking room in order to punish the housemates. While Shalin said he was ready to take the responsibility of not allowing anyone to smoke in front of the camera, captain Sajid remained unapologetic about being a smoker. This was accompanied by Shalin getting into a fight with Tina

Soon, the weekly ration was stocked in Sajid’s room and a task to procure ration was announced by Bigg Boss. Archana was unhappy with what she managed to get in her room and straight up goes into Sajid’s room screaming accusing him of not allowing her to pick up her desired items. She even calls out Priyanka on the amount of stuff she had got. In the meantime, Tina was seen crying over the previous argument she had about the smoking room fiasco with Shalin. The latter tried to talk to her, but she locked herself in the washroom.

Later, Archana once again bought up Sajid’s bias towards Shiv and ended up antagonizing the whole house. After the big fight, Sajid’s blood pressure got out of control and he was asked to enter the medical room for a quick checkup. The episode ended with Bigg Boss sending in a cake for Sumbul and Shalin’s birthdays.