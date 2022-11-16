The November 16 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Sajid doing a chit-lottery system to assign the duties of the house. However, Bigg Boss raised objections to this method as nothing is allowed to be written in the house. Since Sumbul helped the captain write, her privileges were also taken away and she was not allowed to stay in the room of favorites.
Bigg Boss 16 November 16 Highlights: Archana Gautam Goes Up Against Sajid Khan; Bigg Boss Locks Smoking Room
This was followed by Archana interrupting Sajid to explain to him how the duties should be distributed. This resulted in Sajid deciding to expel her from the kitchen. Priyanka then went on to tell Archana that she won’t be treated like a queen if she is not ready to do her own duties. Shiv also warned Archana and scattered her clothes but the latter seems to be unaffected.
Later, Bigg Boss got angry because the smokers in the house were not following any rules. He decided to lock the smoking room in order to punish the housemates. While Shalin said he was ready to take the responsibility of not allowing anyone to smoke in front of the camera, captain Sajid remained unapologetic about being a smoker. This was accompanied by Shalin getting into a fight with Tina
Soon, the weekly ration was stocked in Sajid’s room and a task to procure ration was announced by Bigg Boss. Archana was unhappy with what she managed to get in her room and straight up goes into Sajid’s room screaming accusing him of not allowing her to pick up her desired items. She even calls out Priyanka on the amount of stuff she had got. In the meantime, Tina was seen crying over the previous argument she had about the smoking room fiasco with Shalin. The latter tried to talk to her, but she locked herself in the washroom.
Later, Archana once again bought up Sajid’s bias towards Shiv and ended up antagonizing the whole house. After the big fight, Sajid’s blood pressure got out of control and he was asked to enter the medical room for a quick checkup. The episode ended with Bigg Boss sending in a cake for Sumbul and Shalin’s birthdays.
- Bigg Boss 16: Chetna Singh Opens Up About Udaariyaan Co-Star Ankit Gupta: He Is Not Following Priyanka's Game
- Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya Feels Ankit Is Behaving Like Priyanka’s Defence Lawyer; Says ‘Inka Mudda Nahi Hai’
- Bigg Boss 16 Nov 15 Highlights: Archana & Priyanka Get Into Huge Fight; Tina Asks Shalin To Maintain Distance
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare And Gang Analyze Priyankit’s Bond: Ankit Will Be Furious…
- Pics Of Bigg Boss 16’s Ankit Gupta Kissing EX-GF Go Viral Amid Link-Up With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
- Bigg Boss 16: On Sumbul Touqeer’s Birthday, Fahmaan Khan Pens A Sweet Note; Says ‘Jeet Ke Aana’
- Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot And Sumbul Touqeer Khan To Get A Special Birthday Surprise?
- Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan & Kushal Tandon Hit Out At Shalin Bhanot For His Arrogance & Mean Remarks
- Bigg Boss 16 November 14 Highlights: Archana Creates Drama By Denying To Share Sugar, Sajid Becomes Captain
- Shalin Bhanot Gets Relief From Punishment, Can Now Participate In Captaincy Tasks As His Ban Gets Lifted
- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Garners Massive Support After MC Stan Makes Derogatory Remarks Against Her
- Umar Riaz Opposes Archana Gautam’s Return To Bigg Boss 16: Why The Rules Were Different For Me?