Bigg Boss 16 November 4 Highlights: Salman Schools Shalin And Archana; Abdu Becomes The New Captain

The November 4 episode of Bigg Boss 16 witnessed Jahnvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal arriving for the promotion of their latest movie. The audience also got to see the continuation of this week’s captaincy task. It must be noted that all but Sumbul, MC Stan, and Abdu had been eliminated from the captaincy race in the previous episode.

Eventually, Abdu emerged as the new captain of the house and was even seen dividing the work duties amongst the housemates. Archana, on the other hand, cried over the shortage of clothes and even accused Bigg Boss of sabotaging her. Even though the makers sent a note informing her that the clothes have been sent, Archana continued her rant about her four missing bags.

Meanwhile, Gautam expressed his concern about the other contestant’s habit of constantly discussing him and Soundarya. He was seen telling Soundarya that maybe they should stay friends here and try to figure out their relationship outside, in order to avoid the scrutiny.

Salman Khan then arrived for Shukhravaar Ka Vaar and took Archana's class over her latest meltdown. The host also blasted Shalin over his demand for chicken. He even called out Soundarya and Tina for calling Bigg Boss biased. This was closely accompanied by the balloon-bursting task and Shalin and Archana were named by most of the housemates as the two contestants have the most misunderstanding about themselves.

Later, Salman added that Ankit remains quiet when others are speaking because he is a gentleman. However, Khan pointed out the fact that Priyanka doesn’t allow Ankit to speak on the show. Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal then entered the house to play a game with contestants, where they were asked to point out certain shortcomings. Jahnvi also mimicked Abdu on stage and gave her phone number on national TV to Abdu.