Bigg Boss 16 November 9 Highlights: Shalin Loses His Cool On Tina; Housemates Rate Abdu’s Captaincy

The November 9 episode of Bigg Boss 16 witnessed Shalin and Sumbul continuing to sort out their differences after yesterday’s fight. Soon, Ankit caught Archana badmouthing him in front of Shiv, Nimrit, and Shalin. This resulted in Priyanka-Ankit discussing how Archana cannot be trusted. However, they soon ended up bickering when Priyanka showed some attitude toward Ankit.

Shalin then refused to eat the food that Tina had cooked and they both had an argument in the bathroom. Shalin loses his cool and tells Tina to leave him alone. He added that he was tired of her over-smart attitude. The next day, MC Stan told Sajid and Shiv about what Gori had to say about them. On the other hand, This Shalin tried talking to a distant Tina while Ankit promised Priyanka that he will be more supportive.

Soon, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to give a report card to Abdu’s captaincy. Most housemates give favorable reviews barring Archana, who gave Abdu six on ten and called him biased. Priyanka also called him biased in allocating duties and this resulted in Nimrit and Priyanka getting into an argument. Shiv and Ankit also get embroiled in the matter. Later, Archana was seen clarifying to Sajid why she has been giving Abdu a hard time in his captaincy.

Soundarya, on the other hand, tried to sort out things between Sajid and Gori. Shiv and Soundarya also have an argument and when Sajid got angry at Gori, Archana came to her defense. The whole matter resulted in Shiv and Archana getting into an even worse argument. Eventually, Sajid clarified his stance to Gori and they hugged it out and sorted everything.

Later, Bigg Boss also slammed Archana for reacting without knowing the full matter. He also warned her against having discussions about anyone’s profession, caste, religion, work, etc. on the show. He informs her that she misheard the matter. Soundarya and Gori also tried to explain to her what Bigg Boss meant but Archana refused to accept that she was wrong.

Soon, Bigg Boss announced a task for Abdu’s captaincy, where the house is converted into a gold mine with Priyanka as the supervisor. However, Archana gets irked over the fact that most housemates were still on Abdu’s side in the game.