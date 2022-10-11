Bigg Boss 16 October 10 Highlights: Gautam Becomes The New Captain; Shalin Gets Punished For Pushing Archana

The October 10 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with the contestants singing the Bigg Boss anthem. Shalin tells Archana that he needs chicken in his meals as the entire stock is allotted to him. Archana replied by saying that she is responsible for his meals. Captain Nimrat intervened and said that it would be divided equally amongst all the contestants in the house.

Shekhar Suman virtually met the housemates to conduct his segment, Bigg Bulletin. After the chat with Suman, Archana and Soundarya got into a fight over cooking and their previous arguments. In the meantime, Shalin tells Sumbul that she shouldn’t act like a child which resulted in the latter crying, while Gautam tried to console her in the garden area.

Bigg Boss gave an earful to captain Nimrit for distributing chocolates amongst the contestants, which were only meant for the captain. He also scolds everyone for the mess around the house and dismissed her from the captain position. However, he did make her the sanchalak for the next captaincy task. Gautam and Shiv end up ringing the gong first this time.

Both took their position in the garden area with the basket over their heads while the other housemates started putting things in them. However, Archana started to yell at Shalin for pushing her during the task. The latter tried to defend himself by saying that he was just trying to make his way. Nimrit announced that since Shiv made things in his basket fall twice, Gautam has emerged as the new captain of the house. This led to Shiv and Archana arguing with Nimrit about her decision.

In the meantime, Sajid requests Bigg Boss to call him into the confession room and even removes his microphone but Shalin continued to defend himself saying that he didn’t push Archana intentionally. Sajid gets pissed off and storms into the bedroom whilst stating that he is not willing to share the house with an aggressive person.

Bigg Boss then congratulated Gautam for winning the task and asked the new captain to punish Shalin for his misbehaviour. Shalin decides to protest against this by removing his microphone and smoking in the entire garden area. After being informed by Bigg Boss, the new captain requests him to abide by the rules of the house. We later even saw him crying in the bedroom.

This was followed by Bigg Boss announcing that Shalin didn’t intentionally hurt anyone. However, BB ended up nominating Shalin for two weeks and also said that he can never become a captain. Since Sajid and Archana continued to protest, Bigg Boss called the former into the confession room and assured him that he has seen the entire footage and doesn’t find Shalin responsible.