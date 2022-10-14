Bigg Boss 16 October 14 Highlights: Salman Khan Takes Everyone To Task; Parineeti And Harrdy Grace The Show

The latest (October 14) Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16 witnessed Salman Khan asking contestants to make juices. Soundarya said Archana is Khadoos Kaddo and Lalchi Laukki while Sajid Khan said that Abdu Rozik is Ghamandi Gajaar. Sumbul called Gori Ghamandi and Kadvee while Ankit Gupta said that Shalin Bhanot is Khadoos Kaddoo and Ghamandi Gajaar. Shalin, on the other hand, called Soundarya Kadvee Jabaan and a Paltoo.