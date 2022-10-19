The October 18 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Manya and Archana getting into a huge fight over dal. Things got more ugly when Manya called Archana a thief and the two started pushing each other. Captain Shiv intervened to separate them. Meanwhile, MC Stan and Gori try to sort out their differences.

This was followed by Gori saying that Archana threw away avocados. Priyanka then came to Archana’s defender and added that housemates threw food during her task. Archana and Gori were then seen throwing water at each other as they got into an ugly spat. Archana continued to abuse Gori.

An irked MC Stan came to Gori’s rescue and then got into a fight with Priyanka. Gori then ended up emptying a mug of water on Archana's clothes while Gautam, Stan and others tried to stop her. Nimrit accused Shiv of being a bad captain as people were fighting over an avocado. Shiv warned the ladies and asked them to behave properly. against bad language against him.

Soon, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to name the 'gayab’ contestants of the house and most of them ended up naming Sajid, Manya and Sumbul. The trio was then asked to wear masks. This was followed by Shalin telling Tina that he really wants to support Sumbul but Tina pointed out that it will make her look like a weak person.

Later, Bigg Boss asked them to reschedule the bedrooms. Sajid and Abdu get the room for four while Gautam got room for two. Meanwhile, Tina, Nimrit, Manya, Soundarya and Priyanka all got in one room.