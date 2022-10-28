Bigg Boss 16 October 27 Highlights: Housemates Receive Interesting Task, Shalin & Tina Have Major Showdown

The October 27 episode of Bigg Boss 16 witnessed Priyanka and Archana getting into a fight over a jug of water. Archana wanted Priyanka to clean the jug but the latter was furious at Gautam for constantly poking everyone. Shlain was seen talking to Gautam and Soundarya about Nimrit bonding with Sajid, Stan and Shiv. He was of the opinion that their group was trying to replace Gori with Nimrit as the former might get eliminated this week.

Soon, Bigg Boss announced a new task for the contestants, and the house was converted into a girl's and boy's hostel. Archana was the warden for Girl's hostel while Sajid was named as the warden for the Boy's hostel. Meanwhile, Abdu and Nimrit, Shalin-Tina, Gautam-Soundarya, Ankit-Priyanka, Shiv-Gori, and Stan-Sumbul were paired with each other in the game. They had to talk over the phone and the one to talk the most would get a special power. The points would be given to pairs based on their calls and the wardens could also get special power depending on the situation.

Abdu got a chance to call Nimrit over the phone and he said that he misses her. The housemates were seen having a lot of fun in the task. Soon, Ankit called Priyanka and they got lovey-dovey talk over the phone. Shiv and Gori also got a chance to talk but Archana cut their call. Stan then called Sumbul and both Shiv-Gori and Sumbul-Stan ended up earning points. This was closely followed by the boys having a body-building competition.

Archana and Sajid were then shocked to hear from Bigg Boss that the task was ending. Sajid and Archana ended up getting the ration and a chance to allot bedrooms, much to the dismay of the other housemates. Later, Tina was very upset with Shalin about the fact that she had to woo him to make him praise her in the earlier task. Nimrit consoled her when Tina was crying in the washroom. The latter said that she never thought she would have to request or beg Shalin. Bhanot went to talk to her and was very furious and she lashed out at him in front of everyone.

Towards the later end of the episode, Abdu teased Shalin's name while Gautam and Nimrit tried to sort things out with each other. Nimrit suggested they should both apologise but Gautam refused to hold his ears but they later patched up. Abdu and Archana about fake people inside the house and Abdu said that if tomorrow Tina and Gautam leave, Shalin and Soundarya would get together.