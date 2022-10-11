Bigg Boss 16 October 11 Highlights: Sreejita De And Gori Nagori Get Into Huge Fight

The October 11 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Sajid telling Shiv that he won’t apologise to Shalin now. Gautam, on the other hand, is seen telling Soundarya that Shalin’s intentions are not good. This is followed by Gori and Sreejita getting into a huge argument over chapatis after the latter asked Gori not to wipe her hands in the kitchen. MC Stan came in support of Gori while Gautam supported Sreejita.

Stan told Gautam that he felt really bad for Gori as the housemates questioned her upbringing and education. Shiv also joined the conversation and stated that Gori’s reaction was a result of Sreejita’s actions. This resulted in captain Gautam telling everyone to not talk about anyone’s standards and not to go personal. He also advised the kitchen team to prepare the entire meal first, before serving anyone.

Soon, Bigg Boss summoned Gautam into the confession room and made it clear that there is no place for any kind of discrimination on his show. He also asked the captain to nominate four housemates who started the ruckus and he chose to nominate Gori, Stan, Sreejita and Tina.

Later, Sajid is seen telling Nimrit that the house is currently divided into two groups of television stars and non-television contestants. In the meantime, Bigg Boss ordered the four nominated contestants to divide the ration to each group from different rooms. Sajid and Abdu were seen entertaining themselves by pretending to be sitting in a cinema hall. Eventually, the episode ended on a light-hearted note with Abdu and Stan indulging in a fun banter.