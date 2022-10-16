The October 15 episode of Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar witnessed the first eviction of the season. However, the show commenced with Shalin saying in a trembling voice that he has never disrespected Sumbul and never thought anything wrong about her. This was followed by Salman Khan exposing Sumbul’s nature of presenting advice in a different way.
Bigg Boss 16 October 15 Highlights: Sreejita De Gets Eliminated From The Salman Khan Show
Soon, Priyanka and Nimrit were pitted against each other and Salman asked the housemates to vote for them to determine who is better than the other. It must be noted that the majority of the housemates ended up voting for Priyanka. This was closely accompanied by Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh joining Salman to promote their upcoming movie.
Later, Khan asked MC Stan to put labels on contestants such as Vatt, Phuski, Asli and Nakli. He was also seen blasting Shalin for misbehaving with an in-house doctor in an earlier episode. This video consisted of Shalin questioning the doctor's qualifications. When Shalin tried to defend himself, Salman shut him down and said, "Shirt nikalne pe majboor mat karo (don't force me to remove my shirt).”
After being reprimanded by the host for his aggressive actions with the doctors, Shalin promised him that he will work on himself and said sorry to the show's team. Salman then announces that Sreejita De has been eliminated from the show. The actress looked rather disappointed as she bid goodbye to everyone.
After her ouster, Shalin quizzed Sumbul about her feelings for him. In the meantime, the former also got upset with Gautam as he didn't even speak to him after everything that happened to him on the show.
- Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s Father Defends Allegations Of Sumbul’s Dad: Papa Gaye Toh Dono Ke Jaane Chahiye The
- Bigg Boss 16 October 14 Highlights: Salman Khan Takes Everyone To Task; Parineeti And Harrdy Grace The Show
- Bigg Boss 16 October 13 Highlights: Gautam Questions Shalin Over His Equation With Soundarya
- Bigg Boss 16: Dalljiet Kaur Slams Shalin Bhanot For Calling Her ‘Best Friend’; ‘Leave Me Out Of Your Fictions’
- Sona Mohapatra Hits Out At Salman Khan Over Sajid Khan's Inclusion In Bigg Boss 16, Calls Him ‘Old Foe'
- DCW Chief Gets Rape Threats After Demanding Sajid Khan’s Exit From Bigg Boss 16
- Bigg Boss 16 October 11 Highlights: Sreejita De And Gori Nagori Get Into Huge Fight
- Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan Doesn’t Want To Enter As Wild Card Contestant But May Go To Meet Sumbul Touqeer
- Bigg Boss 16: After Week 1, Here Are The New Rules Of The Season BB16: Here Are This Season’s New Rules
- Bigg Boss 16 October 10 Highlights: Gautam Becomes The New Captain; Shalin Gets Punished For Pushing Archana
- Rakhi Sawant Calls Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Boring, Says She Can Make The Show Entertaining By Entering Again
- Bigg Boss 16: DCW Petitions Union Minister Anurag Thakur To Oust Sajid Khan From The Show