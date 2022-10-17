Bigg Boss 16 Oct 16 Highlights: Nimrit Gets Accused Of Forming Groups, Sajid Irks Housemates With His Remark

The October 16 episode of Bigg Boss 16 witnessed Sumbul questioning Shalin about his intentions with her and what kind of things he has been saying behind her back. She was seen reprimanding Shalin about his game plan of using her on the show. Nimrit also doubted Shalin and his intentions with her and Tina since she is unable to understand what he is trying to do.

Meanwhile, Sajid quizzed Sumbul about her feelings for Shalin and if she developed any crush on him. Sumbul denied it and wondered why anybody felt like that. In the meantime, Archana was seen bitching about Manya while sitting in the garden area. Tina then got upset with Manya as the latter didn’t want anyone to intervene or defend her.

Soon, viewers started posing their questions to the housemates. In the Big Bulletin of Shekhar Suman’s segment, a viewer talked to Nimrit and blamed her for forming a group while performing tasks. Shiv, on the other hand, took potshots at fake couples and told Shekhar Suman he doesn’t understand how come two people become a couple even before being friends.

Later, Suman asked Sajid about his opinions on groups forming inside the house and the filmmaker said that the TV actors have formed a group since they know each other. Earlier, Shekhar went on to probe Nimrit over the truth of the claim but she said that she was being blamed unnecessarily. Sajid's remark led to a lot of housemates voicing their varying opinions about the TV group claim. An irked Gautam even slammed Sajid for saying that they were TV actors and knew each other already.

This was followed by Manya revealing that Soundarya likes Gautam. She told this to Nimrit and also revealed that she likes Gautam but doesn't want to say it because they will feel like she's getting jealous. Priyanka got pulled up by Tina for not doing her household duties. She also questioned Gautam for not properly informing housemates of his daily duties.