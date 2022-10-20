Bigg Boss 16 October 19 Highlights: Gautam Taunts Sumbul, Archana Calls Shiv An Unfair Sanchalak

The October 19 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Shiv telling Abdu that Sajid has changed and their core team only consists of Abdu, MC Stan and Gori. Shalin asked MC Stan what Tina told him and he informed him that she believes he is untrustworthy. He revealed about their conversation and Shalin felt bad. Stan added that he couldn’t believe that people could talk so badly just for a room. Sumbul, on the other hand, said that she tried to warn Shalin about Tina.

The next morning, Sumbul is seen telling Shalin that Vig told her that her time to leave the house has come. Shalin and Gautam end up having an argument. Things get really heated up between Gautam, Sumbul, Shalin and Tina. Nimrit ended up calling Shalin an opportunist and Soundarya agreed with her. The other contestants tried to intervene and separate Gautam and Shalin from getting physical.

Nimrit said that this whole drama of Sumbul and Shalin was orchestrated. Meanwhile, Sumbul is seen saying she needs to fight her own fights and take her own stand. Sajid advised her and said that she needs clarity on whether she will fight alone or seek help. Later, Archana was seen saying that the food is being cooked without onions or tomatoes. Ankit then tells her that they need ration.

Soon, Bigg Boss sets up ration shop in the garden area. MC Stan and Archana get into a huge fight. The former then quit the race to get ration while Shiv decided not to give coffee to Soundarya. MC then started crying. Shiv, Sajid and Abdu decided to keep chicken, paneer and milk for themselves. As a result, Archana called Thakare a biased sanchalak. An upset Shalin then ended up telling Tina that she broke his heart and called himself dumb to trust and have feelings for her.