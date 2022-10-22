Bigg Boss 16 October 21 Highlights: Archana Gautam Gets Bullied By The Housemates

The October 21 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Priyanka and Archana saying that they will ruin the sleep of the other contestants for making noise in the bedroom area. Captain Shiv retaliated by saying that he will not let Priyanka and Archana sleep for the next three months. An irked Archana then started banging utensils whilst saying that they work in the kitchen all day. In the meantime, the others were pretending to be asleep.

Shalin eventually gives it back to Archana and even accuses Priyanka of encouraging this. Gautam finally gave in before giving a warning to everyone that she will not tolerate any disturbance in her sleep anymore. However, the next morning, Archana kept sleeping and Shiv said to her that the two really wanted to fight even though people were just having fun. Soon, Thakare ended up throwing water at Archana.

Later, Priyanka got accused of breaking the lighter is again sleeping while Shiv tried waking up the other sleeping contestants such as MC Stan and Gori Nagori. Priyanka declared that she will start cooking for lunch at her own pace and timing. In the meantime, Tina is heard saying that Priyanka and co make extra Rotis and feed Ankit and Gautam.

This was followed by Bigg Boss saying Shiv has to now show his power and as a result, Priyanka gets sent to jail. She was seen sitting in a box while Ankit was beside her. Archana is also sent to jail. This was closely followed by Soundarya getting sent to jail for talking in English. Bigg Boss then decided to fire Shiv as the captain and he made Archana the new captain. This resulted in housemates deciding to harass Archana by stealing food from her room and giving her a hard time.