Bigg Boss 16 October 24 Highlights: Manya Singh Gets Eliminated From The House

The October 24 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Shekhar Suman coming on the show. He discusses various topics including Gori Nagori and Archana Gautam’s fight. He also teased Sumbul Touqeer for always crying in the house. Shekhar then revealed that he has even bought gifts for everyone.

This was followed by Manya Singh getting evicted from the show. Her ouster resulted in Sumbul, Gautam and Soundarya getting emotional. Soon, they were all asked the play the Sutli and Fuski bomb game. Priyanka ended up naming Nimrit as a fuski bomb followed by Ankit, Sumbul and Shalin echoing the sentiment. However, Karan Johar ended up naming Tina Datta as the Fuski Bomb and asked her to be more vocal on the show.

In the meantime, Abdu Rozik received many love messages from fans. Bigg Boss also decided to celebrate Rozik's first Diwali in India by getting food from his home country. The contestants even performed for Abdu Rozik. This was accompanied by the contestants getting gifts from their families. Abdu received a pic of his family while Sumbul got her father's shirt. Nimrit, on the other hand, got her mom's saree.

Soundarya, in the meantime, continued to be upset and asked Gautam if Tina and Shalin flirting so much is okay. The other housemates were also seen discussing about Gautam and Soundarya. Archana was of the opinion that Gautam started off as a strong captain but has now ruined his own game. She believes he is trying to emulate Sidharth - Shehnaaz or Paras - mahira. She was later also seen advising the duo. Soundarya then blasted Gautam for hugging Manya as he comes across as a flirt and someone who wants to be in everyone's good books.