Bigg Boss 16 October 25 Highlights: Gori, Gautam, Nimrit, Soundarya, Abdu, Shiv And Tina Get Nominated

The October 25 episode of Bigg Boss 16 witnessed Bigg Boss saying everyone was fired from the captaincy this season. He declared that he is the ultimate captain and decided to punish housemates for constantly talking in English. He said that Soundarya and Nimrit will be apologizing to the Junta till his next aadesh. Bigg Boss then announced this week’s nominations task which required two contestants to enter the activity room and become the voice of shaitani shakti.

They would then have to present an argument about which of them should be nominated. Archana nominated Gori and she would not get to pick a chance to nominate any housemate. By the end of the task, the contestants who ended up getting nominated for this week’s eviction were Gori, Gautam, Nimrit, Soundarya, Abdu, Shiv, and Tina.

Later, an angry Abdu said that Sumbul, Gautam, and Priyanka are his Dushman as they nominated him. However, MC Stan was seen telling Abdu that he won't go while Shiv hugged Abdu and cried. Later, Shalin tried to talk to Sumbul but she defended herself and refused to talk to him. Abdu then said that Priyanka did not let Ankit make roti for him and that he now wants to teach Priyanka a lesson. Sajid tried talking to Abdu and making him understand that people adore him because he is lovable. He advised Abdu not to take revenge or be angry.

In the meantime, Shalin tried patching up Gautam and Tina's friendship. Abdu, on the other hand, also got angry at Sajid for saving Ankit and asking him to not be angry or get revenge on Priyanka in front of Stan, Gori, and Shiv. Abdu was then seen making a promise that he will not agree with Sajid the next time. He also added that he won't share a bed with Sumbul and will sleep beside Shiv.