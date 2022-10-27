The October 26 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Archana telling Nimrit that she doesn’t want to be the captain. Priyanka was then seen asking Abdu why he is mad at her. Abdu pours his heart out and Priyanka tells him that she will always think good for him. Later, Sajid states that everyone is feeling bad because they all have turned bad by nominating Abdu.
Bigg Boss 16 October 26 Highlights: Gautam And Nimrit Get Into A Nasty Fight
Abdu even expressed his anger on being nominated to Sumbul and she apologized to him. This was followed by Bigg Boss telling Archana that she is no longer the captain. For the new captaincy task, the contestant will have to sit on the chair till the time the task ends. The contestants rush to the activity room and Shiv races ahead and sit on the chair and the rest of the housemates go outside.
Nimrit, on the other hand, sat below the chair and was asked to read some envelopes. There are ration items mentioned on the list and Nimrit could take those or distribute them to housemates. The only way to get more ration was to get Shiv down from the chair. Nimrit decided that she doesn't want ration and she let Shiv sit on the chair. Bigg Boss revealed what Nimrit sacrificed to make Shiv the captain and everyone was very shocked over the same.
Priyanka was furious that a week's worth of ration was let go by Nimrit. Archana, Soundarya, Shalin, and Tina were also shocked by Nimrit making Shiv the captain. In the next round, Gautam grabbed the chair and Soundarya was asked to sit below the chair. Ankit got to decide Vig’s fate and he chose ration. The task ended with Bigg Boss saying that there is no captain for the week. Nimrit and Gautam got into a huge fight with each other.
